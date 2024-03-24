Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

