Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems makes up about 2.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $166.35 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

