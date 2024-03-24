EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.91. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 18,775 shares traded.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07. The stock has a market cap of C$286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 22.28%. Analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

