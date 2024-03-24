EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

