EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE EGP opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

