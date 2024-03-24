Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.9 %
EYE stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.42.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.