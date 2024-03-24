Dynex Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $72.55 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,401,530 coins and its circulating supply is 86,399,824 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,380,849.17288193. The last known price of Dynex is 0.83343574 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,457,550.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

