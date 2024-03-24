Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,209 ($15.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.95) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,076.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.00). The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.19, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,890.41%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

