DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

