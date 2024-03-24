DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

DriveItAway Stock Down 18.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DriveItAway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.