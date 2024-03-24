DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

DLocal Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Shares of DLO opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 234,772 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,093,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E grew its position in DLocal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

