Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.1% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

