Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $328,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.