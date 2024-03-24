Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

