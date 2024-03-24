Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

