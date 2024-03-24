Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

