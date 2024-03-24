Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

