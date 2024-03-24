Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

