Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

