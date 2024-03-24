Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Cut by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after buying an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after buying an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

