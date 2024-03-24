Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS DFIC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

