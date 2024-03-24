Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.70. 1,080,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,513. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.84 and a 1-year high of $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

