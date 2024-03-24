DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

LON DFS opened at GBX 110 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.97. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £257.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

