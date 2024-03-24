DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

