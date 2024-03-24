Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
