Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

