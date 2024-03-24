DA Davidson Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

