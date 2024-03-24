Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.34. 5,230,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.91.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

