CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $37.35. 10,437,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.