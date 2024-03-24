CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.46

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $21.29. CSP shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 60,703 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CSP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,140 shares of company stock worth $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

