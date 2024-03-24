CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.31 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.