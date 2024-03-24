CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.31 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
