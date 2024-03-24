Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 67,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

