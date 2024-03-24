Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $32.24 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $32.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00081652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

