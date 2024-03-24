Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $284.93 million and $35.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003555 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

