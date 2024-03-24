Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.