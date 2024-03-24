Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

CMCT stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.