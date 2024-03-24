Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.78. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

