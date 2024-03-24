CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

