Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.41 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.41 or 0.00017400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $121.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00081380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

