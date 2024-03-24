Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

