CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,572 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 163,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,725. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.