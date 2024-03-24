CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. 574,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,185. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,702,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,702,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,060 shares of company stock worth $62,975,619 over the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

