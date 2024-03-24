CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,383. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

