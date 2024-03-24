CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 5,307 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,504,000 after buying an additional 649,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,014,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GCOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 25,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

