CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. 2,037,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

