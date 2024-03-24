CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. 378,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

