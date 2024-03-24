CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

