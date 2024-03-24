CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 23,191 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

