CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.48. 7,637 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $648.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

