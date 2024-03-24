Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,206. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

