Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 85,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

